Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stake Lessened by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,552,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 336,923 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.37% of Juniper Networks worth $104,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BP PLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $754,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 174,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 88,332 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 202,793 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 29,663 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 21.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 114,504 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. CSFB restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.89.

NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.86. 171,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,941,129. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

