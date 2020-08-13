Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,907 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,100,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,121,000 after buying an additional 14,463,379 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,857,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,865,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,159,000 after purchasing an additional 452,593 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14,520.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,033,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,776,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,379,000 after purchasing an additional 319,020 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KDP. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 7,380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $200,440,800.00. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.