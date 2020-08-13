KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,979,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550,108 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.13% of KeyCorp worth $133,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in KeyCorp by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 8.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 257,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 20,027 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 754,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 130,046 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 31.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KEY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 255,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,513,067. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEY. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BofA Securities cut KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

