KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Investec lowered shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of KGFHY stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.52. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $7.23.

About KINGFISHER PLC/SH

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

