KION GRP AG/ADR (KIGRY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS: KIGRY) in the last few weeks:

8/12/2020 – KION GRP AG/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/6/2020 – KION GRP AG/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

8/3/2020 – KION GRP AG/ADR had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/3/2020 – KION GRP AG/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/22/2020 – KION GRP AG/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/14/2020 – KION GRP AG/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/10/2020 – KION GRP AG/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/8/2020 – KION GRP AG/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

7/1/2020 – KION GRP AG/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

6/22/2020 – KION GRP AG/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/16/2020 – KION GRP AG/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

OTCMKTS KIGRY traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. KION GRP AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.57.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

