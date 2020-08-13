Komodo 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.11 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00006703 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and BarterDEX. Komodo has a market capitalization of $95.58 million and $9.11 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.31 or 0.00734143 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00092572 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00087208 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000359 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001078 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 121,283,539 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Crex24, Cryptopia, Binance, CoinExchange, Upbit, BarterDEX, Bitbns and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

