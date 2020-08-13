KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:KNCAY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.43. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 0.78. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30.

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that KONICA MINOLTA/ADR will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KNCAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Macquarie cut shares of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

