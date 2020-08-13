Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Position Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 52.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 34.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

PHG stock opened at $51.93 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $54.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.97.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

