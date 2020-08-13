Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,155,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439,233 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.42% of Kraft Heinz worth $164,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 38.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.44. The company had a trading volume of 172,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,915,264. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of -236.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.95.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.