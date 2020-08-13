L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,271 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of L3Harris worth $71,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in L3Harris by 7.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris by 95.6% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in L3Harris in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.84.

NYSE LHX traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $182.73. The stock had a trading volume of 22,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,729. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.10 and a 200-day moving average of $189.37.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

