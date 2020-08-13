Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,670 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.06% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMRK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 142,772 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 143,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 95,890 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 243,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 89,089 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.36 million, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.59. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

