Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) received a €48.00 ($56.47) price target from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.03% from the company’s current price.

LXS has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lanxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €53.56 ($63.01).

Shares of LXS opened at €49.50 ($58.24) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €47.21 and its 200-day moving average is €46.36. Lanxess has a 12 month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 12 month high of €64.58 ($75.98). The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83.

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

