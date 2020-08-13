LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, cut shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LEG & GEN GRP P/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:LGGNY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 14,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,768. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.56.

LEG & GEN GRP P/S Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

