Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Holdings Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,021 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of Liberty Global worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 80.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 56.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,643,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,012 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.5% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 53,705,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,412 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 12.6% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,032,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,775,000 after acquiring an additional 673,171 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 67.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,360,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 547,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

