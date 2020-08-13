LockTrip Price Reaches $0.46 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One LockTrip token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00003989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. LockTrip has a market cap of $6.88 million and approximately $165,554.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00020946 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004251 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000685 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 88.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

