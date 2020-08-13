LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) CEO Sells $34,020.00 in Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LPLA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.37. 649,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.54.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 54.13% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 113.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 212.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $41,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.