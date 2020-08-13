LSV Asset Management Acquires 375,335 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,046,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,335 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.10% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $103,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,983 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,879 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 27.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,997 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth $80,259,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,411,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Evercore ISI raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.01. 767,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,179,133. The company has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $31.33. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

