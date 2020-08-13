LSV Asset Management Acquires 445,099 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,331,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,099 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.09% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $126,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,654,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,498,000 after acquiring an additional 254,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,824,000 after buying an additional 298,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,830,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 755,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,147,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 661,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,934,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.33. 3,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,151. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $122.17. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.63.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

