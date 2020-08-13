LSV Asset Management Acquires 667,000 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7,755.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 675,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.24% of General Dynamics worth $100,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.1% in the first quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $193.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on GD. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

