LSV Asset Management Acquires 72,634 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,763,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,634 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.71% of NCR worth $82,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NCR. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in NCR by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NCR by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 29,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 8.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.12. 25,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.70.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Adrian Button sold 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $175,932.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,482.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $389,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,052 shares of company stock worth $676,751. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NCR shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NCR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

