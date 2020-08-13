LSV Asset Management Acquires 847,919 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,934,961 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 847,919 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.44% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $152,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 27,817,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,907,000 after buying an additional 1,368,666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,583,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,087,000 after acquiring an additional 250,327 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,781,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,692 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,524,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,461,000 after acquiring an additional 74,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,452,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,629,000 after purchasing an additional 61,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

BK traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.20. The stock had a trading volume of 151,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,683. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.97.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

