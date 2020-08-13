LSV Asset Management Acquires Shares of 3,234,370 Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,234,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,745,000. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.54% of FOX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in FOX by 102.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,390,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FOX by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,894,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,820 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in FOX by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,347,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in FOX by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,659 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in FOX by 1,500.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,300,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,414 shares during the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,899. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.38.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on FOX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

