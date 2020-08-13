LSV Asset Management Boosts Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,338,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008,595 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.82% of TEGNA worth $92,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,462,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth $10,860,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,943,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,109,000 after buying an additional 751,744 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth $7,121,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 661.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 616,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGNA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 40,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,020. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGNA. ValuEngine lowered shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday. Cfra cut their price objective on TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TEGNA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

