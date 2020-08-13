LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,552,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674,737 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.52% of Conagra Brands worth $89,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 567.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,821,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,266,656.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,465 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

NYSE CAG traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $37.81. 78,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,242,627. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $38.12. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 37.28%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

