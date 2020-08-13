LSV Asset Management Buys 22,038 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,873,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,038 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.95% of Trinity Industries worth $125,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRN. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on Trinity Industries from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of TRN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61. Trinity Industries Inc has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 160.85 and a beta of 1.65.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.