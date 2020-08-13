LSV Asset Management Buys 871,114 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,519,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 871,114 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.80% of American Financial Group worth $159,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 890.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 764,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,607,000 after purchasing an additional 687,698 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,192,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,656,000 after acquiring an additional 353,802 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,461,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,585,000 after acquiring an additional 276,250 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $12,283,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 65.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 406,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,800,000 after acquiring an additional 160,849 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFG stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.49. 7,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,863. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.74.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.88%.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,564.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht bought 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.22 per share, for a total transaction of $78,973.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,655.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

