LSV Asset Management Buys Shares of 2,455,813 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,455,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,327,000. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.28% of Raytheon Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.22. 335,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,123,260. The stock has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.26.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

