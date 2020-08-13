LSV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,645,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 119,724 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 4.69% of Cabot worth $98,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cabot by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 28.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

CBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cabot from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Cabot from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.63.

NYSE CBT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.11. 8,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,291. Cabot Corp has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.28.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.22 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cabot Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.