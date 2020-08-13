LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,762,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 134,667 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.71% of HollyFrontier worth $80,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 122,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HFC traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.84. The company had a trading volume of 134,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,951. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83. HollyFrontier Corp has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HFC shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cowen downgraded HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

