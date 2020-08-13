LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,539,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,027 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.19% of BorgWarner worth $160,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $916,373.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,085.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $623,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,711.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,935 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,993 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,087. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

