LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.53% of Entergy worth $99,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 24.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Argus upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

ETR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,820. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

