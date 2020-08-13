LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,232,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,312 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 4.32% of Outfront Media worth $88,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,961,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 820.3% during the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,427,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,199,000 after buying an additional 3,054,800 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $30,375,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 1,280,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,648,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,676,000 after buying an additional 873,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

Shares of Outfront Media stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.32. 18,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,801. Outfront Media Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%. Analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

