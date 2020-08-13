LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,152,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,303 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.40% of Ciena worth $116,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ciena by 309.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 539,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,035,000 after acquiring an additional 407,764 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $61.05. 20,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.08.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $130,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $104,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,350 shares of company stock worth $9,361,690 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

