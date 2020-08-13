LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,008,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.46% of Unum Group worth $83,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $4,524,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Iberiabank Corp raised its position in Unum Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 45,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. RDL Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth $950,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 81,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,785. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNM. Bank of America initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.