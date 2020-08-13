LSV Asset Management Has $103.63 Million Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,245,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729,665 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.88% of Assured Guaranty worth $103,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 28.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.74. 33,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.15. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.67. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th.

Separately, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Assured Guaranty from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.