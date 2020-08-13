LSV Asset Management Has $106.87 Million Holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,496,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,268 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.94% of Harley-Davidson worth $106,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 305.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 298.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 111,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 83,508 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 215.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 65,302 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 57.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 20,323 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at about $847,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.93.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $28.36. The stock had a trading volume of 61,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,776. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.45. Harley-Davidson Inc has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.47). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $669.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

