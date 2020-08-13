LSV Asset Management Has $145.07 Million Stock Holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 1,490.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,186,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,923,282 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.58% of HD Supply worth $145,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 20.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $941,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in HD Supply by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HD Supply in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HD Supply during the second quarter valued at $205,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HD Supply alerts:

Shares of HD Supply stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $41.93. The stock had a trading volume of 21,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $43.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $16,335,809.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,073.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 656,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,321. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HD Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.