LSV Asset Management Has $162.25 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 299.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,474,943 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.65% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $162,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 290.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 201.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,270.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,027 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 13,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 612,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,096,000 after purchasing an additional 163,622 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEG. UBS Group cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.54.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $105,640.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,595 shares of company stock valued at $575,222 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.47. The stock had a trading volume of 43,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,821. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

