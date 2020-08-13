LSV Asset Management Has $165.63 Million Stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,860,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,429 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.26% of Westrock worth $165,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at $14,130,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Westrock during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Westrock by 112.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 1,351.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Westrock by 2,065.6% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRK. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE WRK traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $29.80. 26,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58. Westrock Co has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

