LSV Asset Management Has $83.14 Million Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,639,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 291,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.20% of Diodes worth $83,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Diodes during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DIOD traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $52.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,101. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average is $47.67. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $482,817.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,675,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 2,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,456 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,358 shares of company stock worth $3,489,390. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

