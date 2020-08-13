LSV Asset Management Has $86.24 Million Stock Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,160,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239,024 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 4.23% of CIT Group worth $86,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CIT Group by 160.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth $79,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIT traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $20.44. 22,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,580. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.84. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $48.96.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). CIT Group had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. CIT Group’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

