LSV Asset Management Has $97.96 Million Position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,406,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 137,350 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.01% of Xerox worth $97,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xerox by 335.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 481,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 370,721 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Xerox by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 71,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 8.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 3.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XRX. ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

Xerox stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 72,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,317. Xerox Corp has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $39.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 706,086 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $11,346,802.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 650,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $10,801,586.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,371,784 shares of company stock valued at $22,392,739. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

