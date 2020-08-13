LSV Asset Management Has $98.49 Million Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,544,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,192 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.17% of Penske Automotive Group worth $98,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 171,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LP increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Moon Capital Management LP now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

PAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,119. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.35.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

