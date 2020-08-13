LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,616,007 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 421,267 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.16% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $149,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 299.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 357,900 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 268,300 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 190,505 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 54,880 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKS has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.92.

In other Dicks Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DKS traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.64. 49,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $49.80.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

