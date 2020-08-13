LSV Asset Management Purchases 270,267 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,354,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 270,267 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.86% of Greif worth $81,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 60.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $19,575,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 14.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 53,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the first quarter valued at $298,000. 47.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GEF. TheStreet raised Greif from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Greif from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of GEF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $40.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,426. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $50.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

