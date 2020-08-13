LSV Asset Management Purchases 77,890 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,095,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,890 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.06% of Cardinal Health worth $161,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 307.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.20. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

