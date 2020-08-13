LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,897,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,939 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.44% of Arrow Electronics worth $130,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,461,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,820 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 13,589.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 422,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 419,637 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 122.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 537,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,904,000 after purchasing an additional 296,026 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,978,000 after purchasing an additional 295,465 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,131.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 298,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after buying an additional 273,843 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARW traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $76.21. 6,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,249. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARW. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

In other news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $467,365.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $603,210.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,440 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

