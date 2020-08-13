LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,187,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 107,765 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.66% of Delta Air Lines worth $117,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $49,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DAL. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAL stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.82. 609,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,412,605. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.18. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

