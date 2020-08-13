LSV Asset Management Sells 117,200 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,223,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 5.67% of Big Lots worth $93,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 141,724 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 283.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 680,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after buying an additional 503,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 39,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,681,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3,533.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 468,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 455,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $819,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,247,809.86. Insiders sold a total of 49,958 shares of company stock worth $2,084,453 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BIG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.33. 33,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.51. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $50.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.32.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

BIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.