LSV Asset Management Sells 127,128 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,646,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127,128 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.52% of Owens Corning worth $91,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at about $36,357,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,860,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,150,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,282,000 after buying an additional 658,970 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 332.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 834,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,521,000 after buying an additional 641,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.77. The company had a trading volume of 23,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,544. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OC. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

